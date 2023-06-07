Man arrested after driving towards Cordele officer, leading to officer-involved shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted for driving a car toward an officer, which led to a March officer-involved shooting, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Antonio Jamar Brown, 38, was arrested in connection to a March 13 incident where he drove toward an officer.

Police said they were notified that Brown was at Motel 6 in Cordele. Cordele police officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked together to arrest Brown.

Brown was wanted on assault, stalking, terroristic threats and harassing communication charges.

He was taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

