Lucky winner from Georgia hits $1M Mega Million prize

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person from Georgia won $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers in the $218 million jackpot were 06, 12, 23, 29, 57 and Mega Ball 04. One other ticket won a $20,000 ticket among several other smaller prizes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million, according to lottery officials.

Because no one hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball, Friday’s jackpot increases to $240 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

