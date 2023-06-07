Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Frame from the video of the armed robbery
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Albany mother, child safe after house fire
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
Destiny Rios, 23, had been under investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit, according to the...
Woman arrested in Coffee Co. with over 4 pounds of meth
FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his...
Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot