Fire units respond to Albany house fire, no injuries reported

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are responding to a house fire in the 2700 block of Homewood Court around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A mother and son were inside the house at the time of the fire. The fire reportedly started under the son’s bed.

The mother reportedly tried to put out the fire using water, but it did not work.

No injuries were reported at this time.

WALB is working to learn more. Updates will be made when more information is released.

