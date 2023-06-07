Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fire units respond to Albany house fire, no injuries reported

It is currently unknown what caused the fire and if there were any occupants inside.
It is currently unknown what caused the fire and if there were any occupants inside.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are responding to a house fire in the 2700 block of Homewood Court around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A mother and son were inside the house at the time of the fire. The fire reportedly started under the son’s bed.

The mother reportedly tried to put out the fire using water, but it did not work.

No injuries were reported at this time.

WALB is working to learn more. Updates will be made when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer

Latest News

Adriana Hernandez was last seen leaving her Leesburg home at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday...
Leesburg police searching for missing juvenile
Video shows Albany gas station clerk held at gunpoint during robbery, police investigate
South Ga. driving school looks to help students learn as summer begins
Spectators are invited to climb in the cars for a first-hand look.
World-renowned race to make a stop in Tifton