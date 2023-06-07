Counterfeit money continuing to circulate throughout Decatur Co.

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Fake money has become a serious problem in Decatur County, according to law enforcement.

Business owners and banks there are finding more fake $100 bills than ever before and it’s impacting surrounding counties.

Both motion picture money and counterfeit bills are being used to nab businesses out of hundreds of dollars.

Motion picture money is fake money used in movies. (walb)

“It is a problem that is starting to grow,” said Elijah McCoy, Decatur County investigator.

Within the past month, a total of $1,800 worth of fake $100 bills have been found at businesses like Home Depot and the Dollar General in Attapulgus.

That same problem also happening within the City of Bainbridge, with a total of $1,500 worth of fake $100s discovered.

“We’ve been getting several reports of counterfeit money,” said Ladaric Jones, Bainbridge Public Safety investigator. “It does get kind of frustrating because it’s probably something that can get passed off into my wallet when I go out to these local businesses.”

Right now, both agencies have identified suspects, and they’ll be served with warrants. But McCoy said it’s impossible to know how many fake bills circulating to other businesses and people’s wallets.

“In the county for the last month, we’ve probably had roughly five to six, seven calls regarding fake money and that’s what has just been identified at that business. We don’t know how many hundred-dollar bills have actually slipped through the cracks,” he said.

McCoy suspects the fake money scheme has become a ring with multiple suspects working together to steal hundreds of dollars from businesses every day.

“I’m not sure how many times they’re doing this a day. If they’re doing these three or four times a day, they’re collecting $200, $300, $400 a day with this fake money,” he said.

Counterfeit bills normally have flaws such as print issues or a difference in the paper quality. (Decatur County Sheriff's Office)

Checking money with a pen detector or looking for the hidden extra face in the right-hand corner can help avoid a money mishap. You can also check the seal to see if there is an iridescent color when you turn the bill.

If you come across any counterfeit bills, call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 248-3044 or Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

