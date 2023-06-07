Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to make the network move the network more toward the political center. But a town hall meeting with Donald Trump received wide criticism, and a revamp of the network’s morning show imploded with the firing of Don Lemon.

A lengthy profile of Licht in Atlantic magazine that came out on Friday proved embarrassing and likely sealed his fate. Only two days ago, Licht promised on the same morning editorial call to fight to regain the trust of CNN employees.

But internally, Licht couldn’t gain the support of many at the network who felt loyal to Zucker, who was forced out following the revelation of an improper relationship with a work colleague.

CNN’s May ratings were dismal, with prime-time viewership less than half of rival of MSNBC, with Fox News Channel still leading among the cable networks.

Zaslav appointed four current CNN executives — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy — to run the network while a search for a replacement is conducted.

“We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader,” Zaslav said in a memo to CNN staff.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer

Latest News

Adriana Hernandez was last seen leaving her Leesburg home at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday...
Leesburg police searching for missing juvenile
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue
It is currently unknown what caused the fire and if there were any occupants inside.
Fire units respond to Albany house fire, no injuries reported
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia