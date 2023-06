THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center is offering tools for men out there who want to take charge of their health and stay on top of their game.

The Men’s Health Talk session will be led by Archbold Hospital Urologist Eric Webb.

The free event will take place on June 15, at 6 p.m., at Williams Auditorium. Dinner will also be provided.

