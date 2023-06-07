6 exposed to fentanyl inside ‘threatening’ letter at Georgia Tech, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta fire officials are investigating after six people were exposed to fentanyl from a package found on Georgia Tech’s campus.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a suspicious substance found inside a package along the 900 block of Atlantic Drive at around 3:45 p.m. at the Krone Engineered Biosystems Building.

Six people were reportedly exposed to the unknown substance, which fire officials later confirmed to be fentanyl.

Georgia Tech officials said staff members opened a letter that was “threatening.”

The individuals exposed all refused to be transported to the hospital and are believed to be okay, a spokesperson for the fire department said. School officials said no was was injured or was feeling sick.

Hazardous material crews have cleaned and cleared the building, the school said in a statement.

An investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, you are being asked to contact the Georgia Tech Police Department.

