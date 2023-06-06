Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The man shot to death in a Sunday homicide in Cordele has been identified, according to Crisp County Coroner Ricky Dawson.

The man killed was identified as Travis Trice, 27.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.

Patrick Izell Ellis, Jr., 20, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation. WALB News 10 has reached out to the GBI to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.