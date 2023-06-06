Ask the Expert
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.(WLBT)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The man shot to death in a Sunday homicide in Cordele has been identified, according to Crisp County Coroner Ricky Dawson.

The man killed was identified as Travis Trice, 27.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.

Patrick Izell Ellis, Jr., 20, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation. WALB News 10 has reached out to the GBI to learn more.

