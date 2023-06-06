Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick...
Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, to kick off his "This Is Not A Drill" tour of Germany.(Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.

The State Department said Tuesday that Waters has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes” and a concert he gave late last month in Germany “contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust.”

The comments came in a written response to a question posed at Monday’s State Department press briefing about whether the administration agreed with criticism of Rogers from the U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt.

“Special Envoy Lipstadt’s quote-tweet speaks for itself,” the department said.

“The concert in question, which took place in Berlin, contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust,” the department said. “The artist in question has a long track record of using antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.”

In a May 24 tweet after the concert in Berlin, during which Waters appeared on stage in a costume reminiscent of Nazi-era Germany, Lipstadt denounced the musician by echoing comments from EU antisemitism envoy Katharina von Schnurbein, who is German.

“I wholeheartedly concur with @EUAntisemitism ‘s condemnation of Roger Waters and his despicable Holocaust distortion,” Lipstadt wrote in reply to a tweet from von Schnurbein.

Von Schnurbein had taken issue with Waters’ performance in Berlin as well as his previous comments related to Israel and the Holocaust.

“I am sick & disgusted by Roger Waters’ obsession to belittle and trivialize the Shoah & the sarcastic way in which he delights in trampling on the victims, systematically murdered by the Nazis,” von Schnurbein wrote. “In Germany. Enough is enough.”

Shortly after the concert, police in Berlin said they had opened an investigation of Waters on suspicion of incitement over the costume he wore.

Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed that the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace.

Waters rejected those accusations in a statement on Facebook and Instagram, saying “the elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.”

He claimed that “attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated.” Waters has also drawn the ire of the pro-Israel community for his outspoken support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Marvin Mitchell told WALB that he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy...
Brooks Co. High School football coach passes away

Latest News

FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets are graduating high...
15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets are graduating high school together
Honoring Two Fallen Heros
Paramedics honored 10 years after deadly South Ga. crash
Sources: At least 5 people shot near Altria Theater following graduation celebration
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’