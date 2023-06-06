South Georgia driving school prepares future drivers

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Classes at a Leesburg-based driving school are now underway for those looking to get their driver’s license.

At least 1 and 3 drivers are distracted behind the wheel. That is why driving schools, like DOCO Driving School, are teaching students life lessons before hitting the road.

“I’m scared about the different kinds of roads, like one-way roads, narrow, and so they teach me a good thing, and now I’m freely driving and everything,” Nikki Patel, a driving student, said.

One student says that she prefers hands-on learning which helps make it easier to get on the road.

“I had originally signed up to do it online, but I was having a hard time focusing on it. I have a fear of driving, so it wasn’t really helping me overcome that fear and understanding really what is going on. It’s so much different online than experiencing it in person,” Alyssa Allex, a driving student, said.

Part of the driving school is broken up into three lessons. Lesson one will focus on accessing skill levels. Lesson two is on parking. And lesson three will involve complicated intersections.

“Parents really impressed with it, when their kids come home and they know how to drive, and they can see what the parents are doing. Sometimes the parents say, ‘I know she learned a lot because she is telling me things I never knew,” Debra Storm, owner and director of DOCO Driving School, said.

Storm says students get to engage in hands-on learning, including a simulator so that they can get a good idea of what it will really be like.

“Sometimes people have a tendency to think that because I’ve been in the car my whole life I know about driving. But they get in the car with the driving instructor, and they realize it’s a lot more to it,” said Storm.

The 100 deadliest days behind the wheel fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That’s why the DOCO Driving School has started classes now and will extend through July.

“We encourage people and actually teach them how to go into the DDS website and sign up for an account. So that they can know when their license expires, how many points they have on their license and any issue with their license will show up there,” Storm said.

Like most places, the Department of Driver Services has a mobile app where you can access everything you need. You can also now add your license to your digital wallet, making it easier to not leave the house without it.

One benefit to in-person instruction is having an example of areas you can’t see with just the side mirror alone. Something driving simulations can’t fully prepare you for.

“But you don’t understand how scary blind spots really can be until you get behind the wheel and notice how much you don’t see while you are driving,” Allex said.

Storm adds that along with teaching students to avoid picking up the phone, she says it starts with your mind.

“It’s not holding the phone that is the problem, it’s the distraction of the mind. So what I teach my students is, if you are thinking of the ball game, you are in your head seeing the ball game or activity you were talking about. You aren’t seeing the tail lights, brake lights or the car in front of you,” Storm said.

Allex adds one piece of advice for others.

“Do your research on your car. Look for the different equipment in your car so you can understand how the functions work and what these lights and symbols mean so you can be more safer,” said Allex.

The DOCO Driving School will host a summer camp from June 12-14 that focuses on the details of what it takes to keep up with a car.

If you would like to join the summer camp, the school can be found at 207 Cedric Street in Leesburg.

