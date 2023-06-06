Sheriff: Fentanyl becoming big problem at Irwin Co. Detention Center

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate overdosed from fentanyl at Irwin County Detention Center. The facility is a former ICE detention center.

The center can no longer house immigrants because of allegations of unnecessary gynecological procedures happening to the inmates there.

45-year-old Marcus Washington was found dead after overdosing at the facility on Memorial Day.

Irwin County Sheriff Cody Youghn said the inmate had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession at the time of his death. He said the sheriff’s office is unsure of how he got these drugs, but they are many possibilities.

“Drones will fly over and try to make drops in the rec yard. And then, of course, you’ve got guards. You know, guards from time to time get caught trying to smuggle stuff in because they’re getting paid big money to bring contraband in. It’s definitely an issue with contraband getting into facilities that’s for sure,” Youghn said.

Youghn said there are protocols he’s trying to implement to reduce the amount of contraband making its way into the facility.

“I have assigned and investigator to stay at the facility full-time to work on stuff like this. I also have two K9s and anytime they want to run them, they can call me. We’ll run the employees’ parking lot, and we may run their bags inside. From time to time, we’ll move the inmates out to the recreation yard and run their cells,” Youghn said.

Research shows that overdoses are the third leading cause of death for people in prison.

“This is why it’s important to think twice, even as a recreational drug user, because so many drugs are being contaminated with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a huge concern not just in our area, but across the country,” said Jen Wingertsahn, opioid prevention specialist for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

WALB News 10 reached out to La Salle Corrections, which oversees the facility, through email and by phone but was unable to make contact.

