Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase

Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.(Coinbase)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Coinbase has been targeted by U.S. regulators in a new lawsuit Tuesday that alleges the cryptocurrency platform is operating as an unregistered securities platform and brokerage service.

The lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission comes only a day after it filed charges against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws.

Coinbase shares plunged nearly 15% early Tuesday.

In its complaint, the SEC said Coinbase made billions acting as the middle man for cryptocurrency buyers and sellers but did not give investors lawful protections while acting as a broker.

“Coinbase has for years defied the regulatory structures and evaded the disclosure requirements that Congress and the SEC have constructed for the protection of the national securities markets and investors,” the SEC said in its complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, penalties, and other equitable relief.

Coinbase said the SEC has not been transparent in how it regulates cryptocurrencies.

“The SEC’s reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting America’s economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance,” said Paul Grewal, chief legal officer and general counsel for Coinbase, said in a written statement. The solution is legislation that allows fair rules for the road to be developed transparently and applied equally, not litigation. In the meantime, we’ll continue to operate our business as usual.”

The SEC had warned Coinbase in March that it could face securities charges and had long signaled that Coinbase had been flouting securities laws with its position that cryptocurrencies were not securities and therefore did not need to register as a broker.

“You simply can’t ignore the rules because you don’t like them or because you’d prefer different ones: the consequences for the investing public are far too great,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, in a prepared statement.

U.S. prosecutors and the SEC charged FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried with a host of money laundering, fraud and securities fraud charges in December. His criminal trial is likely to be in the fall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
Marvin Mitchell told WALB that he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy...
Brooks Co. High School football coach passes away
Ellis was arrested in Sunset Homes by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies at approximately...
1 arrested in Cordele homicide, GBI called in to investigate
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility

Latest News

People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured
FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who...
Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case, averting trial
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Baby foxes are causing mischief in the Pennsylvania town of Media.
Foxes caught on video swiping shoe
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide