Paramedics honored 10 years after deadly South Ga. crash

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two first responders who died in a crash 10 years ago while transporting a patient were honored Tuesday at the Coffee County Regional Medical Center Serenity Garden.

Teresa Davis and Randall Whiddon were transporting a 65-year-old patient to Tift Regional Medical Center due to a lack of bed space when their ambulance collided with a truck in June of 2013. The patient also died in the crash.

Even after 10 years, grief is still difficult here for several EMS and family members of the individuals involved in the fatal accident. The family tells WALB that having community support makes all the difference.

“They give up a third of their lives to do a job like this. It’s nice to still see so many people remember and recognize them and what they sacrificed,” Ben Whiddon, Randall Whiddon’s son, said.

Family and friends described Davis as a ray of sunshine. Her son, Benjamin Davis, was 17 when his mother died. He told WALB she inspired him to join the Coffee County EMT team.

“She was just always smiling and that’s the one thing everyone complimented her on was that she was always smiling regardless of what it was,” Ben Davis said.

Coffee County EMS Director Andy Smith says the people who work in public safety do it because they are passionate about it.

“Public safety is a tight net group but it’s low pay, but the reward is that you’re helping people and helping your community and you’re bettering the world,” Smith said.

Both families shared their appreciation to Coffee County Regional Medical Center and the Douglas community for memorializing their loved ones & keeping their names alive.

