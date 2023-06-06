Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man will be extradited back to Sumter County on murder charges in connection to a shooting death that happened on Memorial Day, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Cortez Douglas, 22, is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Quan’Tavius Robinson. He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail.

On Tuesday around 1:38 a.m., the Sumter Couty Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Long County Sheriff’s Office and said Douglas was in their custody.

Douglas was approached by Long County Sheriff’s deputies during a road check and refused to show his driver’s license and fled the scene in his vehicle, according to law enforcement.

According to a release, deputies pursued the vehicle, pitting the vehicle and causing it to crash. There were no injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

