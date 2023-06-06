Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man facing murder charges in Memorial Day shooting to be extradited back to Sumter Co.

Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.
Cortez Douglas, 22, is awaiting extradition into Sumter County from the Wayne County Jail.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A man will be extradited back to Sumter County on murder charges in connection to a shooting death that happened on Memorial Day, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Cortez Douglas, 22, is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Quan’Tavius Robinson. He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail.

On Tuesday around 1:38 a.m., the Sumter Couty Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Long County Sheriff’s Office and said Douglas was in their custody.

Douglas was approached by Long County Sheriff’s deputies during a road check and refused to show his driver’s license and fled the scene in his vehicle, according to law enforcement.

According to a release, deputies pursued the vehicle, pitting the vehicle and causing it to crash. There were no injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue.
1 killed, 1 arrested in Albany homicide
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer
At the Monday meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to fire County Administrator Michael McCoy....
Dougherty Co. Commission votes to fire county administrator — again
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive.
Victim identified in Sunday Cordele homicide
Marvin Mitchell told WALB that he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy...
Brooks Co. High School football coach passes away

Latest News

Honoring Two Fallen Heros
Paramedics honored 10 years after deadly South Ga. crash
Charles Plant spent over 30 years photographing former president Jimmy Carter.
Jimmy Carter’s photographer hopes to share 30 years of memories through documentary
The family of Dalton Harrell has filed a lawsuit against Sig Sauer, Inc.
Family files lawsuit against gun manufacturer after son killed in 2021 Bainbridge accidental shooting
Irwin County Sheriff Cody Youghn said fentanyl is becoming a huge problem at the facility.
Sheriff: Fentanyl becoming big problem at Irwin Co. Detention Center
Two paramedics honored 10 years after deadly crash