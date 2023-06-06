Lakeland’s Downtown Development Authority helps improve farmers market

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Fresh produce is headed to downtown Lakeland, and you can support local farmers by purchasing it. This “Farm to Table Market” is just one initiative that the city of Lakeland’s newly created Downtown Development Authority (DDA) team is using to revitalize the city’s downtown.

Farmers from all over town gathered at the Lakeland Farmers Market to distribute their goods that are all homegrown to residents and visitors in the Mural City.

Lakeland City Clerk Diane Westberry says the goal is to help to improve the city’s downtown.

“We’ve had the farmers market for a few years here in Lakeland, and I wouldn’t say it was underutilized but it could be used more. So it was a perfect location.” Westberry said. “Lately, it’s been very successful. We’ve had an outpouring of vendors, a lot of local support and vendor support and we’ll have our next one in June on the third Saturday from 10-1.”

The DDA was implemented in March of 2023, and they’ve had two Farm-to-Table popup markets so far, Amy Bennett, chairman of the Downtown Development Authority, said ahead of their third market. They hope to see continued growth.

“Our first one we had about three vendors at our first one and we thought that one was a success. That was the first one we did in April and then the one we had in May, I think I had thirteen vendors,” Bennett said.

The Downtown Development Authority is stressing the importance of shopping locally. And they are doing so through the Farm to Tables Market, and it’s proving to be a success for local vendors.

KommonScents owner Justice Roe says the market gives her the opportunity to not only support other local vendors but to bring her business to life from online to in person.

“The people that’s on the Downtown Development Authority has brought something like this to town because I feel like we need here in Lakeland,” Roe said.

She says this is needed in the city so that others can shop locally too.

“Something where we can showcase our products and things that we do, things that we handcraft with our hands. I actually support local farmers that grow soybeans,” Row said.

But candles and soaps aren’t the only things being sold. Vendors also sell flowers and produce too.

There’s a requirement for products that are sold at the Lakeland Farmer’s Market. They have to be homemade products, either agricultural, horticultural or artisanal products.

“We had some people set up that sell blueberries. We’re hoping that when more produce comes in for our farmers, that we’ll have more produce set up there as well,” Bennett said.

And that’s why Roe says, even as a vendor, she prefers to shop and buy locally.

“There’s nothing better than making your own skincare, you know, stuff that you know what goes into it because you don’t know what’s in the mass-produced store-bought products that we go and purchase in the store every day,” Roe said.

Although the DDA has only held two of these markets, Roe says she has seen more support for her business.

“It has increased tremendously as well,” Roe said. “They see my products and stuff on Facebook and then they come to the farmers market. They say, ‘oh, this you are making all this stuff.’ And I’m like, ‘yeah it’s me.’”

The farmers market is every third Saturday at 39 W Main St in Lakeland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

