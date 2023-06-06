Homicide investigation underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Albany, according to officials.

It happened in the 500 block of W 1st Avenue. There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

A man was found shot to death on his porch, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

WALB News 10 has a reporter on the scene working to learn more. Details are limited at this time. We will update as we learn more.

