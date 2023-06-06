First Alert Weather
Seasonable Heat, Scattered Strong Storms Thursday PM
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Nice start again with seasonable heat taking over this afternoon. Humidity rises tomorrow with rain chances returning late. Thursday PM brings a threat for scattered strong storms. Humidity drops Friday setting the stage for a cooler Saturday start. We heat back up, with rain chances building into Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
