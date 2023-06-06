Ask the Expert
Family files lawsuit against gun manufacturer after son killed in 2021 Bainbridge accidental shooting

“This tragedy should not have occurred. The gun should not have fired.”
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a man killed in a 2021 accidental shooting in Bainbridge is suing the gun manufacturer that made the gun.

The family of Dalton Harrell has filed a lawsuit against Sig Sauer, Inc.

The shooting incident happened in the parking lot of Bainbridge Country Club on Dec. 15, 2021. Bainbridge Public Safety said the incident was determined to be an accident and no arrests or charges were filed.

The lawsuit states Harrell was killed when a Sig Sauer P938 pistol that belonged to Harrell’s friend fell out of the friend’s car door, hit the ground, and shot Harrell in the chest. Harrell’s friend is also named in the lawsuit for negligence.

“This tragedy should not have occurred. The gun should not have fired,” the lawsuit states. “Sig Sauer’s defective design of the gun and Sig Sauer’s failure to warn about the risk known to Sig Sauer that the gun would fire when dropped without anyone pulling the trigger is what caused the injuries to and death of Dalton Harrell.”

The lawsuit claims the gun manufacturer “defectively designed and failed to act reasonably when designing the P938.”

“Simply stated: a gun should not fire unless the trigger is pulled,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is seeking a trial and that punitive damages be imposed against Sig Sauer.

