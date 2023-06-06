Ask the Expert
Americus to instate curfew for minors during summer

Violating the curfew on several occasions could result in the child and their guardian being...
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus will be issuing a curfew for minors during the summer, that if violated, could mean charges.

The curfew applies to anyone under 18 in public places such as streets, shops, parks and other areas between 12:01 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The curfew also applies from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m., Friday through Saturday.

According to the Americus Police Department, the first time a minor is found past curfew will mean they will receive a warning. The following time they are found without a valid reason may mean the child and their parent or guardian will face charges.

The are exceptions to the curfew, including the minor being with their guardian past the curfew hours, if the minor is going to or coming back from a job and others.

For a full list of the restrictions, see the post below.

