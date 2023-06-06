Ask the Expert
AMA hosts student art show, auction

The Albany Museum of Art (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June will be a busy month for the Albany Museum of Art.

One of the first events is a “Night at the Museum: Student Spotlight.” It will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature more than 60 works of art created by middle and high school students and college students from the community and region. The event is open to the public and admission is free.

