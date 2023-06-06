Albany YMCA needs more camp counselors for summer activities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With school being out, that means summer plans. With many summer camps on a waitlist, like the Albany YMCA, there’s a big need for more camp counselors.

“I just talked to a grandma of several kids here, and she’s been bringing her kids here for the last four years. She said it’s amazing, incredible and she wouldn’t have her kids any other place,” said Dan Gillan, Albany YMCA president and CEO.

Currently, there are 37 kids still on the waitlist for summer camp. The reason many organizations like the Albany YMCA can’t accommodate as many kids as they would like is there aren’t enough camp counselors.

In previous years, the YMCA had 25 camp counselors. But now they have 18. Organizers said they are looking for people with several different skills.

“I find that communication and people who have the love for caring for kids or others that helps a lot. We need more counselors, just some people who are interested in either giving back to the community or like I said the love of kids,” said Tonya Davis, operations assistant.

Summer camps also come with summer learning. That is why the Albany YMCA has added new activities, so kids don’t lose any skills.

“Math, we are adding math, to it allow them to add with each other, count with each other. Some of the counselors are adding that into their games as well,” said Davis.

One of the benefits of the YMCA summer camp is the educational portion of it while also having fun.

“We have field trips planned for the kids to go see the Drug and Enforcement Exhibit, Chehaw and the civil rights museum. All local trips,” Gillan said.

You can become a camp counselor by applying online at the Albany area YMCA website here.

Currently, there are six slots open for the YMCA sports park, but organizers have already started making calls for those on the waitlist. If you would like to sign up, you can find the details here.

