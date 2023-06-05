Ask the Expert
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to significantly decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had reverted an update and saw an improvement in service — soon confirming recovery for impacted services.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press Monday afternoon, Microsoft said it had “resolved an issue preventing users from accessing some of our services.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

