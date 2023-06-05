Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Scholar, activist Cornel West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate

FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential...
FILE - Harvard Professor Cornel West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, Feb. 10, 2020, in Durham, N.H. West says he will run for president in 2024 as 3rd-party candidate.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scholar and progressive activist Cornel West announced Monday he is running for president next year as a third-party candidate, saying he wants to empower people who have been “pushed to the margins.”

In a Twitter video, West said he will run as a member of The People’s Party. He criticized both major political parties and their standard bearers, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Both Biden and Trump are running again in 2024.

“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West said. “I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.”

West is a well-known Black scholar and author and a former professor at Harvard and Princeton universities. He criticized former President Barack Obama as a “war criminal,” and supported Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a democratic socialist, in his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020.

On his campaign website, West says he wants to end wars, disband NATO, forgive all student debt, expand Social Security and invest in clean energy.

Third-party candidates face serious hurdles, including getting their names on ballots in each state.

In addition to Biden and Trump, several other candidates are making 2024 presidential bids. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence launched his campaign, joining a GOP primary field that already includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Marvin Mitchell told WALB that he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy...
Brooks Co. High School football coach passes away
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility
Former Senior Pastor Michael Catt is battling prostate cancer, but many church members are...
Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer
Thomasville is known for it's vibrant and historic downtown area.
South Ga. city recognized for downtown area

Latest News

Expert advice to properly budget for your summer vacation
Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is coming next year.
Apple unveils mixed reality headset 'Vision Pro'
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
2nd flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; California officials say Florida arranged travel
The Smithville Police Department got its first narcotics K9 recently. The newest officer is...
Smithville PD gets new K9 officer