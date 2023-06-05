Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. commissioners hold first meeting following county administrator termination vote

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting Monday morning following a controversial vote to terminate County Administrator Mike McCoy.

The following is listed on Monday’s agenda:

  • Consider for action the recommendation from the county attorney to enter into an executive session for the purpose of discussing potential litigation and personnel issues
  • Consideration of board action taken on May 22, 2023 regarding the personnel issues pertaining to the county administrator and assistant county administrator positions

The vote for firing McCoy was a 4-3 vote, with Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard breaking the vote in favor of termination.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is investigating the voting action taken by the commission.

