Dougherty Co. commissioners hold first meeting following county administrator termination vote

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will have its first meeting Monday morning following a controversial vote to terminate County Administrator Mike McCoy.

The following is listed on Monday’s agenda:

Consider for action the recommendation from the county attorney to enter into an executive session for the purpose of discussing potential litigation and personnel issues

Consideration of board action taken on May 22, 2023 regarding the personnel issues pertaining to the county administrator and assistant county administrator positions

The vote for firing McCoy was a 4-3 vote, with Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard breaking the vote in favor of termination.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is investigating the voting action taken by the commission.

