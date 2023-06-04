Ask the Expert
Summertime pattern takes hold

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High temperatures got close to 90 degrees today. It’s been breezy throughout the day. Gusts 20 to 25 miles per hour. Winds will relax overnight. A front has pushed in drier and slightly cooler air.

We will be slightly cooler tomorrow morning compared to past mornings. The coolest areas will be in the lower 60s. Normal for this time of year is 69 degrees.

The humidity and warmer mornings return quickly. Lows will only be near 70 degrees starting on Wednesday. Moisture will rise as well. Chances stay low to begin the week. A less than 10% chance on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday through Friday there will be enough moisture to spark up some storms. Chances 30-40% each day Wednesday through Friday. Drier air will arrive for the weekend. This time of year it’s hard to stay for certain that far out. A slow moving low pressure area in the northeast will lock us into a pattern where rain chances are overall limited.

Winds coming from the north/west don’t mix with high rain chances. This will generally be the trend through next weekend. Highs will get to at/above average. Lower 90s will return. We’ve been on a cooler than normal kick since mid-May.

The tropics are quiet. No new storms expected over the next 7 days.

