Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says

A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A scuba diver in an Oklahoma lake discovered a gas grenade while under the lake’s surface, according to authorities.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from the scuba diver saying he had found a type of bomb or smoke grenade while diving in Lake Murray.

Deputies arrived at the location and determined the device the diver had found was a live CS gas grenade.

Officials called the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad who also confirmed the device was a CS gas grenade from around the early 2000s.

The team collected the grenade with plans to detonate it offsite.

The sheriff’s office praised the diver for locating the grenade and involving the authorities to properly dispose of it.

Officials also said others who happen upon potentially dangerous devices should contact the proper authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility
The ribbon was cut on Friday for the new Indian restaurant that is now the only one in town.
New Albany Indian restaurant brings diverse food options, city restaurant survival rates in flux
He was reportedly found dead in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Dead body found in Shogun parking lot, officials say no foul play
Thomasville is known for it's vibrant and historic downtown area.
South Ga. city recognized for downtown area

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Russia says it thwarted attack in Donetsk; unclear if this was start of Ukrainian counteroffensive
CORRECTS TO FINAL ROUND NOT FIRST ROUND - Rose Zhang tees off on the fifth hole during the...
NCAA champ Zhang becomes 1st LPGA Tour winner in pro debut in 72 years, wins Mizuho in playoff
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ swings to massive $120.5 million opening
FILE - This May 14, 2018 file photo shows Chuck Todd at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New...
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker