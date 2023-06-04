Lower humidity and breezy

Low chances for rain carry through next week.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed yesterday. After a brief life, it is now a remnant low. Low pressure is spinning off the east coast. It is non tropical. It is bringing in some moisture into the area, That will keep rain chances through the evening at 20%.

We got to the upper 80s today. Tomorrow will be very similar. Winds will begin to get breezy in the afternoon. Rain chances stay 10 to 20%. Less humid air will begin to filter into the area.

We’ll start off in the upper 60s on Sunday. Lows on Monday and Tuesday will be noticeably cooler - in the lower 60s. That is below normal for this time of year.

A stalled out boundary will reintroduce rain chances late next week.

The overall trend will be temperatures near average with rain chances around normal too. Long term, we aren’t expecting a huge heat wave. It is summer so normal is the lower 90s for highs.

