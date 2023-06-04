Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lower humidity and breezy

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low chances for rain carry through next week.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed yesterday. After a brief life, it is now a remnant low. Low pressure is spinning off the east coast. It is non tropical. It is bringing in some moisture into the area, That will keep rain chances through the evening at 20%.

We got to the upper 80s today. Tomorrow will be very similar. Winds will begin to get breezy in the afternoon. Rain chances stay 10 to 20%. Less humid air will begin to filter into the area.

We’ll start off in the upper 60s on Sunday. Lows on Monday and Tuesday will be noticeably cooler - in the lower 60s. That is below normal for this time of year.

A stalled out boundary will reintroduce rain chances late next week.

The overall trend will be temperatures near average with rain chances around normal too. Long term, we aren’t expecting a huge heat wave. It is summer so normal is the lower 90s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
The ribbon was cut on Friday for the new Indian restaurant that is now the only one in town.
New Albany Indian restaurant brings diverse food options, city restaurant survival rates in flux
He was reportedly found dead in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Dead body found at Shogun, officials say no foul play
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility
Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.
18-year-old arrested on narcotics and firearm charges in Valdosta

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Summer pattern taking over
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday June 2
WALB First Alert Weather
90s return for the weekend, rain mostly stays away
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming trend with very little rain ahead