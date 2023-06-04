Former Albany pastor enters hospice after 5-year battle with cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church has entered hospice care.

Michael Catt’s work speaks volumes to what he did in the community such as the filmmaking industry that started at the church.

“Michael always challenged us as a staff to bigger things. Back in the early 2000s, he challenged a couple of the pastors, and the Kendrick Brothers with what they wanted to do in the next five or ten years of their life,” Executive Pastor Jim McBride said.

Many people told WALB that Catt is someone who has pushed initiatives through the lens of Christian filmmaking. Although many are sad about him going into hospice, they are praying for his family.

Catt was instrumental in making Christian films and was the executive producer of “Flywheel,” “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof” and “Courageous.”

“Michael has maintained a constant passion to bring families together to the knowledge of Christ and as well as being a world visionary. He didn’t want to just reach the local community but the United States and beyond with various church plants, as well as a vision for the entire world,” Tim Thomas, a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, said.

Chu Ofodile, a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, says he has learned a lot from Catt since becoming a member. Ofodile feels he was led to Sherwood because of the work Catt did in and around the community.

“We came to this church in 2018 after our church transitioned to another state. So, after praying and asking God and seeking faith to show us the right place of worship, Sherwood became one. God used Pastor Catt to be a mentor not only to myself but also showing us how to live right, be a better Christian, and how to be relevant in the community,” Ofodile said.

McBride said that there are no new updates on Catt’s health. Catt has battled prostate cancer for five years but many church members say Senior Pastor Paul Gotthardt’s leadership will continue the initiatives Catt started.

