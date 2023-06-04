Connect Hoops holds battle of the 229 basketball tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summertime in the 229 is a time to get better. Sure, our very own Trojans of Lee County made it to the state championship this year, but that used to be the norm around the area. The sound of sneakers on the hardwood is a staple of South Georgia. Today, Connect Hoops hosted the Battle of the 229 basketball tournament at Robert Cross Middle School.

Nine teams from around the area competing to showcase their abilities, improve skills, but the overall mission of the event is to put hoops down south back on the map something Chris Cameron is driven to do even during the offseason. Led by the coaches these athletes get more opportunities for exposure based on the design of the program. Connect Hoops brings out the media, puts together tape and scouting reports on all the athletes, all with the purpose of getting South Georgia basketball the exposure it deserves. The focus today was on high schoolers freshman to seniors who just want to ball. The event is just one of the many things Cameron and Connect Hoops wants to do to continue to build up basketball in the 229.

