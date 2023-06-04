Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Connect Hoops holds battle of the 229 basketball tournament

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summertime in the 229 is a time to get better. Sure, our very own Trojans of Lee County made it to the state championship this year, but that used to be the norm around the area. The sound of sneakers on the hardwood is a staple of South Georgia. Today, Connect Hoops hosted the Battle of the 229 basketball tournament at Robert Cross Middle School.

Nine teams from around the area competing to showcase their abilities, improve skills, but the overall mission of the event is to put hoops down south back on the map something Chris Cameron is driven to do even during the offseason. Led by the coaches these athletes get more opportunities for exposure based on the design of the program. Connect Hoops brings out the media, puts together tape and scouting reports on all the athletes, all with the purpose of getting South Georgia basketball the exposure it deserves. The focus today was on high schoolers freshman to seniors who just want to ball. The event is just one of the many things Cameron and Connect Hoops wants to do to continue to build up basketball in the 229.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility
The ribbon was cut on Friday for the new Indian restaurant that is now the only one in town.
New Albany Indian restaurant brings diverse food options, city restaurant survival rates in flux
He was reportedly found dead in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Dead body found in Shogun parking lot, officials say no foul play
Thomasville is known for it's vibrant and historic downtown area.
South Ga. city recognized for downtown area

Latest News

Connect Hoops holds battle of the 229 basketball tournament
Sports Talk: ASU sends athletes to NCAA Division II National Championships
Quincy Edwards signs with Georgia Military Academy
Quincy Edwards signs with Georgia Military College
Quincy Edwards signs w/Georgia Military College