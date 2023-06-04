Cairo native holds 1st ‘Syrup Elegance’ Scholarship Pageant for high school seniors

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A first-of-its-kind pageant will be held in Cairo on Friday.

The “Syrup Excellence” Scholarship Pageant was created by Cairo native Bryce Perry, 20, who is the founder and director of the Miss Syrup City Scholarship Program.

Perry started the scholarship program in June 2022 to raise money to give back to Cairo High School seniors.

“The whole purpose was to host a scholarship pageant, to raise money to give back to Cairo High School seniors at their scholarship night every May,” Perry said.

Perry told WALB that he started the program because he wanted to give back to his hometown. He wanted to promote better health, especially for high school girls.

“From elementary to middle school, they care about you,” he said. “As soon as you hit ninth grade, it’s kind of like they’re throwing you off into the real world with no guidance.”

The purpose of the pageant is to promote women’s empowerment. He has conversations with the girls during pageant practices about encouraging each other and being kind to each other.

“Nowadays, you have girls bickering back and forth with each other over different stuff and it’s like y’all have to stick together,” he said.

There is a $25 registration fee for girls who are interested in participating in the pageant. After the girls receive the email saying they are qualified to be in the pageant, they are required to raise $250.

The qualifications to enter the pageant are: being enrolled in Cairo High School or being a homeschooled student in Grady County and participating in extracurricular activities.

Registration for the pageant closed in March. Registration will re-open in February.

The pageant will be on Friday from 7-10 p.m. in the Cairo High School Auditorium. Pre-sale tickets are $8 and tickets will be $10 on the night of the pageant. Purchase pre-sale tickets here.

