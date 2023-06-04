Ask the Expert
Brooks Co. High School football coach passed away

Marvin Mitchell told WALB that he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy and was on peritoneal dialysis.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County High School football coach was laid to rest on Sunday.

According to the obituary, Mitchell passed on Thursday.

In 2019, WALB spoke with Mitchell about waiting for a kidney. Mitchell said he was suffering from a kidney disease called IgA nephropathy and was on peritoneal dialysis.

Players of the Brooks County High School football team attended the funeral along with friends and family.

Maurice Freeman, Brooks County football coach and close friend of Mitchell, recounted his time with Mitchell.

“Be it good or bad, Marvin was there,” Freeman said. “Now, during my darkest times, when I couldn’t breathe, I made some huge mistakes during my time, as all of us, all of you. But, during that time, Marvin was there for me.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

