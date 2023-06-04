1 arrested in Cordele homicide, GBI called into investigate

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over a shooting homicide investigation in Cordele on Sunday.

At approximately 4:04 p.m. on Sunday, Cordele Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Seven Springs Drive in Drayton Apartments.

According to officials, officers found one man that had been shot. The victim died from his injuries.

Witnesses on the scene identified the shooter as Patrick Izell Ellis Jr., 20. Officers were told that Ellis fled on foot prior to their arrival.

Ellis was arrested in Sunset Homes by Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies at approximately 5:30 p.m. He reportedly has previous outstanding arrest warrants.

The GBI was notified and will be taking over the case. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2920, the GBI Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439, the GBI Tipline at 1(800) 597-8477 or the nearest Law Enforcement Agency.

