Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic stop this week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man has been arrested after they found him traveling with pounds of fentanyl and cocaine in his car.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers stopped a car being driven by 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez on Friday about 45 minutes north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the traffic stop, a drug enforcement trooper reported seeing something suspicious, and the car was searched.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trooper ended up finding more than 1 million fentanyl pills that weighed nearly 230 pounds in the vehicle.

Authorities said they also found nearly 10 pounds of cocaine hidden in the car.

The drugs found had an estimated street value of $3.1 million in the Phoenix area, according to the department.

Alfonso-Fernande was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges that included possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
The ribbon was cut on Friday for the new Indian restaurant that is now the only one in town.
New Albany Indian restaurant brings diverse food options, city restaurant survival rates in flux
FILE PHOTO: Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in...
Former Sherwood pastor enters hospice care

Latest News

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his...
Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers
President Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law Saturday. (Twitter / @POTUS)
Biden signs budget bill
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Key suspect in Natalee Holloway’s case moved to new prison ahead of extradition to US
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default