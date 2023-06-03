Ask the Expert
Texas girl graduates high school at 14 years old

The North Texas native is a second-degree black belt, editor of her school paper and now a high school graduate. (KTVT, FAMILY PHOTOS, MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL, CNN)
By KTVT staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) - One high school graduate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is a little different from her classmates.

She’s only 14 years old.

And she’s not the only person in her family to get her diploma that young.

Being an overachiever is all Oforitsenere Bodunrin knows how to do. In fact, it’s in her blood.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot of work,” Oforitsenere says.

At only 14 years old, the North Texas native is a second-degree black belt, editor of her school paper and now a high school graduate.

“Whenever people ask me, ‘So how is this? Is this so strange for you?’ Like not really,” Oforitsenere says.

She graduated from Martin High School in Arlington.

Beaming with pride, mother Bawo Bodunrin says she knew Oforitsenere was bright when she was just a toddler.

“It was some traits that we saw that was really different. The way she works. Normally you would say the sky is the limit. For her, the sky is the beginning,” Bawo Bodunrin says.

By 2 years old, she was reading.

By 4 years old, she knew how to multiply.

She had a good role model. Her older sister also graduated from high school at 14.

“She mirrored her sister. So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well,” Bawo Bodunrin adds.

Now with her high school diploma in hand, Oforitsenere is already clearing shelf space for the next one.

The 14-year-old plans to attend University of Texas-Arlington in the fall to study computer science and aviation.

“Maybe if I can work in a different country with my degree, that’ll be nice,” Oforitsenere says.

The teen may not be old enough to get her drivers permit, but it’s clear she’s already cruising through life.

She says the No. 1 thing that’s helped her succeed is a healthy dose of motivation from the ones that love and support her the most.

“My family has encouraged me. I may not be the best at first, but I can definitely try,” Oforitsenere adds.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

