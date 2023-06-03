Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.(Appalachian Mountain Brewery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
The ribbon was cut on Friday for the new Indian restaurant that is now the only one in town.
New Albany Indian restaurant brings diverse food options, city restaurant survival rates in flux
He was reportedly found dead in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Dead body found at Shogun, officials say no foul play
The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility
Detectives are still investigating the case to identify all the people involved.
18-year-old arrested on narcotics and firearm charges in Valdosta

Latest News

Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
Indian railways official says error in signaling system led to crash that killed over 300 people
Police say 19-year-old Juan Cuarenta, one of the accused robbers, was killed when an armed...
Line-cutting incident at Ohio Kroger leads to deadly shooting
Billy Scott Jr., 18, was shot and killed while in a car with friends less than 24 hours before...
High school senior killed in shooting hours before graduation
18-year-old fatally shot in car with friends just before high school graduation
Job gains surge in US but unemployment rate ticks up slightly