Inmate found dead at Irwin Co. Correctional Facility

The autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. It is reported that he died from...
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate was found dead at the Irwin County Correctional Facility on Memorial Day, according to Irwin County Sheriff Cody Youghn.

Youghn said the inmate was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time of his death. It is unknown how he obtained the drugs.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning and found that the inmate reportedly died of an overdose.

Youghn said an investigator has been assigned to the case.

This is a developing story.

