ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A dead body was found at Shogun Japanese Steak House on Friday night.

The man was reportedly a 46-year-old Black man, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). He was reportedly found dead in a car in the parking lot of the restaurant.

APD officials said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story.

