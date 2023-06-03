20 acres of wheat, grain harvester burned in Crisp Co. fire
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - At least 20 acres of wheat crop and a grain harvester were burned after a fire on Friday.
Crisp County Fire Rescue and the Georgia Forestry Commission responded Friday afternoon to find a grain combine and 20 acres of wheat actively burning, per Crisp County Fire Rescue.
The fire teams first moved to make a fire line, or buffer, to make sure residential areas weren’t affected by the flames.
No injuries have been reported.
Currently, a cause for the fire has not been released.
