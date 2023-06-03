20 acres of wheat, grain harvester burned in Crisp Co. fire

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - At least 20 acres of wheat crop and a grain harvester were burned after a fire on Friday.

Crisp County Fire Rescue and the Georgia Forestry Commission responded Friday afternoon to find a grain combine and 20 acres of wheat actively burning, per Crisp County Fire Rescue.

Photo of the burned grain combine. (Source: Sumter County Fire Rescue)

The fire teams first moved to make a fire line, or buffer, to make sure residential areas weren’t affected by the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently, a cause for the fire has not been released.

