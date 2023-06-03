Ask the Expert
20 acres of wheat, grain harvester burned in Crisp Co. fire

Photo of the burned wheat field in Crisp County
Photo of the burned wheat field in Crisp County(Source: Sumter County Fire Rescue)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - At least 20 acres of wheat crop and a grain harvester were burned after a fire on Friday.

Crisp County Fire Rescue and the Georgia Forestry Commission responded Friday afternoon to find a grain combine and 20 acres of wheat actively burning, per Crisp County Fire Rescue.

Photo of the burned grain combine.
Photo of the burned grain combine.(Source: Sumter County Fire Rescue)

The fire teams first moved to make a fire line, or buffer, to make sure residential areas weren’t affected by the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently, a cause for the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

