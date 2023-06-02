Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP...
FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – YouTube will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election or other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by “widespread fraud, errors or glitches,” the platform announced Friday.

The change is a reversal for the Google-owned video service, which said a month after the 2020 election that it would start removing new posts that falsely claimed widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.

YouTube said in a blog post that the updated policy was an attempt to protect the ability to “openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions.”

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm,” the blog post said.

The updated policy, which goes into effect immediately, won’t stop YouTube from taking down content that tries to deceive voters in the upcoming 2024 election, or other future races in the U.S. and abroad. The company said its other existing rules against election misinformation remain unchanged.

This could prove difficult to enforce, said John Wihbey, an associate professor at Northeastern University who studies social media and misinformation.

“It doesn’t take a genius if you’re on the disinformation ‘we were wronged in 2020′ side to say, ‘wait a minute, let’s just claim that voting just generally is not worth it. And 2020 is our example,” he said. “I don’t know how you disentangle rhetoric that both refers to past wrongs and to forward possibilities. The content moderation team, which is going to try to do this, is going to tie themselves in knots trying to figure out exactly where that line is.”

The announcement comes after YouTube and other major social media companies, including Twitter and the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, have come under fire in recent years for not doing more to combat the firehose of election misinformation and disinformation that spreads on their platforms.

The left-leaning media watchdog group Media Matters said the policy change is not a surprise, as it was one of the “last major social media platforms” to keep the policy in place.

“YouTube and the other platforms that preceded it in weakening their election misinformation policies, like Facebook, have made it clear that one attempted insurrection wasn’t enough. They’re setting the stage for an encore,” said its vice president Julie Millican in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
FILE PHOTO: Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in...
Former Sherwood pastor enters hospice care

Latest News

The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern...
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation’s worst rail disasters
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default
A smokestack demolition damaged nearby homes in Springdale, Pennsylvania.
Caught on camera: Implosion of smokestacks causes damage to nearby homes
A smokestack demolition damaged nearby homes in Springdale, Pennsylvania.
Caught on camera: Smokestack demolition damages homes