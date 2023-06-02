Veterans Benefits Administration to host Albany town hall meeting to discuss PACT Act

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is hosting a PACT Act Town Hall and Claims Clinic Wednesday, June 7.

The PACT Act was passed in March of 2022, expanding healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The law aims to help many veterans receive much-needed care.

A Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) team will be on-site at Albany State University to process and discuss PACT claims for veterans. The benefits include healthcare eligibility and disability compensation, among other things.

All are welcome to attend the event put on by Dublin VA Medical Center at ASU on June 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the PACT Act and the Department of Veterans Affairs, call 800-698-2411.

