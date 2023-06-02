Summer pattern taking over

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All attention is in the Gulf of Mexico where Arlene became the first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Arlene will be short-lived as it weakens overnight. The storm is moving SSE over the Gulf with no threat to the lower 48. However heavy rain is causing problems of flash flooding for parts of the Peninsula while high surf and rip currents will pose a threat to boaters and swimmers along the Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Across SGA we’re trending drier and much warmer. Although isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday not a washout. Sunday brings a passing shower or two otherwise sunny and warm as highs top upper 80s seasonal low 90s.

Summer-like heat next week with highs in the upper 80s low 90s while lows hold mid-upper 60s. Look for isolated to scattered showers and storms through the week.

