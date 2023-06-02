Ask the Expert
Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

