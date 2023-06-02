Phoebe looking to hire certified nursing assistants
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are a certified nursing assistant, Phoebe is hiring.
On June 14, the hospital system will host a CNA hiring event. It will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s solarium cafeteria.
Phoebe officials ask that those interested bring a resume and be prepared for onsite interviews.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.