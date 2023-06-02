Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say

The pastor and his son were arrested and face charges after police seized 12 pounds of marijuana .
By WBTV Web Staff, David Whisenant and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A law enforcement investigation in Davidson County into drugs in the county led to a Baptist church on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at South Side Baptist Church in Lexington after receiving reports that a man staying at the church was manufacturing marijuana, a news release stated.

“I really hope they burn in Hell,” one neighbor said. “I’m a Christian; that is so so wrong. It’s wrong. It’s wrong anywhere but especially in God’s house.”

The pastor had told deputies that the church had not been in operation and had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but former members said the pastor closed the church before the pandemic.

Matt and Josh Price were arrested after police said they found a drug operation at their closed...
Matt and Josh Price were arrested after police said they found a drug operation at their closed church. (DCSO)

“That church has been shut down way prior to that,” the neighbor said.

“Upon further investigation, deputies searched the property and seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax),” according to the sheriff’s office.

The church pastor, identified by members as Josh Price, 50, and his son, Matthew Price, 28, were arrested for their alleged role in the drug operation.

They were charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both suspects have a court date of July 25 in Davidson County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Former church member Mike Lambeth said he had tried to warn the church about Price when Price first came to the church about three years ago.

“This guy, I met him one time, and our spirits didn’t bear witness at all. And I did not think he was a pasto,r and I told a lot of the members there, ‘Y’all better watch out for him,’” Lambeth said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law

Latest News

FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol...
Border Patrol wouldn’t review the medical file of a girl with a heart condition before she died
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market