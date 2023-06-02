Ask the Expert
Suspect captured after hours-long manhunt in Brooks County

The suspect was wanted in connection to a car theft and shooting earlier in the day.
Law enforcement located a suspect after an hour-long search in Brooks County.
Law enforcement located a suspect after an hour-long search in Brooks County.(Photo/Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey)
By Chasity Maynard, Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A suspect was captured near a rural field after a several hours-long manhunt that involved multiple law enforcement agencies in Brooks County on Friday, said Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey.

Dewey said the man was wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle attempt and subsequent shooting earlier in the day. The man was not immediately identified and any potential charges were still under investigation as of 5:45 p.m. It was unclear if he was armed.

The incident began to unfold on Friday near Quitman when another man allegedly noticed the suspect was attempting to steal his vehicle. He fired several shots at the suspect and was later taken into custody, Dewey said. The suspect fled the scene, resulting in an exhaustive manhunt that stretched 9 miles in hot weather, Dewey said. BCSO was assisted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol. The search included K-9 units, drones and helicopter support.

At about 4:30 p.m., deputies said they believed they had the suspect contained to a field off Grooverville Road, about 4 miles west of Quitman. In a message on Facebook, the sheriff asked residents to lock their doors as the search continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

