Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. applaud as members of the Air Force Academy arrive in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley will receive France’s highest medal of honor Friday for his role in coordinating support for Ukraine and for his more than 40-year military career spent in defense of democracy, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

Milley, who is traveling in France to attend ceremonies at Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, is close to finishing a four-year term as the top U.S. military officer and plans to retire when his tenure as chairman ends Sept. 30.

Macron plans to award him the Legion of Honor order of commander at a closed ceremony. The honor was created by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. It is awarded at various categories to about 2,000 citizens and about 300 foreigners each year for defense of French values.

“The president of the French Republic will pay tribute to the strength and quality of the ties of military cooperation that unite our two countries, and to General Milley’s eminent role in this relationship,” Macron’s office said. “This will be an opportunity for the president to discuss the many areas of close cooperation between our two countries, from the Sahel to the Levant, against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his country’s stand against Russia’s invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received the award in 2006. Macron has considered stripping Putin of the honor but has said a decision to do so “should be taken at the right moment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law

Latest News

The PACT Act was passed in March of 2022, and it expands VA healthcare and benefits for...
Veterans Benefits Administration to host Albany town hall meeting to discuss PACT Act
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV