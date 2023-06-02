Ask the Expert
Former Sherwood pastor enters hospice care

FILE PHOTO: Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in...
FILE PHOTO: Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in hospice care. (Source: Sherwood Baptist Church)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in hospice care.

“Recently, doctors found a tumor in his brain stem. They do not recommend operating on the tumor. Because of this, we have chosen to forego any future cancer treatments with the goal now being to make him as comfortable as possible through palliative care for the few months he has left this side of heaven,” a tweet about Catt said.  

Catt served as senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church from 1989 until 2021.

Catt was also heavily involved with Sherwood Pictures. He was executive producer of “Flywheel,” “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” and “Courageous.”

