Former Sherwood pastor enters hospice care

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church Michael Catt has been placed in hospice care.

“Recently, doctors found a tumor in his brain stem. They do not recommend operating on the tumor. Because of this, we have chosen to forego any future cancer treatments with the goal now being to make him as comfortable as possible through palliative care for the few months he has left this side of heaven,” a tweet about Catt said.

As many of you know, Michael has been courageously battling prostate cancer for the past five years. In those five years, he has been blessed to have minimal side effects or pain, despite dozens of radiation and chemo treatments. 🧵 — Michael Catt (@MichaelCatt) May 24, 2023

Catt served as senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church from 1989 until 2021.

Catt was also heavily involved with Sherwood Pictures. He was executive producer of “Flywheel,” “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” and “Courageous.”

