Downtown beach party held in Americus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus are in for an eventful night on Friday with the city’s downtown beach party!

WALB spoke with organizers who said they previously held the event regularly, and due to popular demand, it’s back.

Families can get the taste of a mini vacation at Friday night’s event, which will feature music and other fun activities.

“You can also enjoy the food trucks that we have coming in,” Jennifer English, Americus Main Street program coordinator, said. “We have a roasted pig, which is really exciting that’s coming. We have some games set up. Junior Service League will also be here doing a little bit of games with the kids as well.”

Inflatables being set up before the event. (WALB)

One of the Main Street Program’s missions is to promote social engagement between its residents.

They hope economic growth will follow as well.

“One of our main purposes is just getting some traffic downtown,” English said. “We encourage everyone to shop local and that’s the purpose of us doing these events is to bring people in and to bring the community together. Not everybody gets to go to the beach, for whatever reason, so if we can bring the beach to them, that’s just another step in us giving back.”

English says summer serves as a planning period for her and the Main Street Program. And that people can expect a lot more in the fall.

“This is our 40th year as a Main Street program,” English said. “So we’re really going to play that up at our annual Taste of Sumter this year. We have our first Fridays kicking off back in August. We’ll have a superhero first Friday this year, which is a new first Friday we’re really excited about.”

