Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening

The Senate passes a bill that ends the debt limit dilemma. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden planned to discuss the contentious, just-passed budget deal in a speech to the nation Friday night, ready to sign the agreement averting the country’s first-ever government default, which would have sent shock waves through the U.S. and global economies.

The measure was approved late Thursday night after passing the House in yet another late session the night before. Biden was expected to sign it at the White House on Saturday.

After days of default threats, the debt limit-budget agreement was worked out by Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, giving Republicans some of their spending-cut demands but holding the line on major Democratic priorities.

“No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden’s speech on Friday, scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT, will be the most extended remarks from the Democratic president on the compromise. He largely remained quiet publicly during negotiations, a decision that frustrated some members of his party but was intended to give space for both sides to reach a deal and for lawmakers to vote it to his desk.

Fast action was vital if Washington hoped to meet next Monday’s deadline, when Treasury has said the U.S. will start running short of cash to pay its bills.

“There is a gravity, as you all can imagine, of this moment,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday, on why Biden was using the occasion to deliver his first address to the nation from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. “He just wanted to make sure that the American people understood how important it was to get this done, how important it was to do this in a bipartisan way.”

The deal suspends the nation’s debt limit until 2025, after the next presidential election, and ensures that the government can continue borrowing to pay already incurred U.S. debts.

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years and changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose. Some environmental rules were modified to help streamline approvals for infrastructure projects.

The legislation also bolsters funds for defense and veterans, cuts back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents and rejects Biden’s call to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and the wealthy to help cover the nation’s deficits. It imposes automatic overall 1% cuts if Congress fails approve its annual spending bills. The tally was 46 Democrats AND INDEPENDENTS and 17 Republicans in favor; 31 Republicans along with four Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats opposed.

The vote in the House was 314-117. In the Senate it was 63-36, including 46 Democrats and independents and 17 Republicans in favor, 31 Republicans along with four Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats opposed.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Cooper, 25, was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of Lacambria Toomer.
Man arrested for murder in missing Albany woman case
The vote to fire Michael McCoy happened on May 22 during a work session meeting for the...
Vote to fire Dougherty Co. administrator under investigation by Ga. Attorney General
Georgia State Patrol says they plan to speak with the driver as soon as her condition improves.
‘I can’t believe that actually happened’: Ga. State Patrol still investigating Lowndes Co. flying car crash
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 2022
Missing woman, man charged with murder had multiple domestic incidents before reported disappearance, mom claims
You can see in this picture a car driving off the front of a tow truck after mistakenly driving...
Wild Lowndes Co. crash video shows importance of Move Over Law

Latest News

The PACT Act was passed in March of 2022, and it expands VA healthcare and benefits for...
Veterans Benefits Administration to host Albany town hall meeting to discuss PACT Act
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing at least 50, trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
The new Fort Liberty sign is displayed outside the base on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Fort...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Police in Florida are looking for a suspect seen stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.
Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV